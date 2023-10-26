ELLWOOD CITY, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Henry S. Winkler, Jr., 95, a longtime resident of Ellwood City, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, October 25, 2023, in the Haven Convalescent Home, New Castle.

Mr. Winkler was born February 7, 1928, in Sharon, a son of the late Henry Winkler, Sr. and Mary (Glontz) Winkler.

Raised in New Castle, he graduated from Ne-Ca-Hi in 1948 after serving a tour of duty in the U.S. Navy during WWII at only 17 years of age. Following high school, Henry worked for Penn Power of New Castle. He then enrolled at St. Vincent College, Latrobe, graduated in 1947 and completed his seminary studies at St. Vincent in 1950. Henry also worked for the Pennsylvania Dept. of Labor and the New Castle YDC.

Devout in his faith, Henry was a member of Holy Spirit Parish – St. Vitus Church and formerly a longtime member of Holy Redeemer Parish, Ellwood City.

He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 512, New Castle.

Henry enjoyed flying and spending time with family, especially his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by a sister, Patricia Costa of New Castle; several stepgrandchildren; many great-stepgrandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Henry was preceded in death by his wife, Lois Winkler; one sister, Rita Hetrick and two brothers, Edward and Casper Winkler.

The family would like to thank Mark Tanner and the staff of the Haven, as well as Three Oaks Hospice for their exceptional kindness and care.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 30, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls Street, New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 31, 2023 in Holy Spirit Parish – St. Mary’s Church, 124 N. Beaver Street, New Castle, with Rev. Ben Barr, as celebrant.

Military honors will be rendered by the New Castle Area Honor Guard.

Entombment will be in Holy Redeemer Cemetery, Ellwood City.

