ERIE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – The Reverend Henry C. Andrae, 73, died Tuesday, November 8, 2023 at Saint Mary’s Home of Erie after an extended illness.

Father Andrae was born on July 4, 1950 in Erie, Pennsylvania, the son of Henry C. and Helen M. Andrae.

After attending Saint Andrew Parochial Grade School and Cathedral Preparatory School, both in Erie, he entered St. Mark Seminary and Gannon College, from which he obtained his B.A. in 1974. He continued his priestly formation at Mount St. Mary’s Seminary in Emmitsburg, Maryland, where he received his M.A. in Theology in 1978. He was ordained to the priesthood on August 11, 1978, at St. Peter Cathedral, Erie, Pennsylvania by the Most Reverend Alfred M. Watson.

Following his ordination, Father Andrae was appointed to the faculty of Kennedy Catholic High School, Hermitage, Pennsylvania, and served as Weekend Assistant at St. Adalbert Parish, Sharon, Pennsylvania. In 1979, he joined the faculty of Bradford Central Christian High School, Bradford, and assisted at St. Bernard Parish in Bradford on the weekends.

In 1989, Father Andrae was assigned to be Chaplain of the McKean Federal Correction Institution in Bradford, a post he filled for four years. He served as Administrator and then Pastor of St. Columbkille Parish, Stoneboro, PA from 1994-2008. In 2008, he was appointed Pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, Sharon, where he remained until 2017 when he was named Chaplain of St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage. That same year, he retired from active ministry due to deteriorating health.

Fr. Andrae’s life was one of service and love. His commitment to his vocation and the care he provided to his parishioners and students were testaments to his kind and generous spirit. His greatest joy was all the wonderful people he met over the years in the communities he served. Henry loved classic movies and music. His beautiful singing always enriched his services. He also found joy in the simplicity and beauty of antiques and flowers. His love for these treasures reflected his appreciation for the finer aspects of life, showcasing his eye for detail and aesthetics.

In addition to his parents, Father Andrae was preceded in death by two brothers, Mark W. and Michael Andrae; and his nephew, Mark Andrae.

Father Andrae is survived by his loving sister, Allene Gildea of Erie, Pennsylvania; and her children, Colleen Gildea Shaffer (Charlie), of Erie, Pennsylvania, Meghan Gildea Anderson (Max), of Springfield, Virginia, Kevin Gildea (Vanessa), of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Michael Gildea, of Berea, Ohio, Alison Strazisar (Mark), of Fairview, Pennsylvania, and Corey Gildea (Sara), of Olmstead Falls, Ohio. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Dee Andrae, of Sebring, Florida, and her children, Patrick Andrae, of Jamesburg, NY, Garrett Andrae (Jenny), of Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, Natalie Burhenn (Daniel), of Erie, Pennsylvania, Philip Andrae of Erie, Pennsylvania, and Evan Andrae (Cheryl), of Meadville, Pennsylvania. He also leaves behind 30 great-nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Visitation will be held from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home, 1090 E. State St., Sharon, Pennsylvania; and from

9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, November 13th at St. Andrew Church, 1116 West 7th Street, Erie, Pennsylvania.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m., in St. Andrew Church, with The Very Reverend Nicholas Rouch, as the main celebrant, and Reverend David Foradori, concelebrating.

Interment will be at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Erie, Pennsylvania.

