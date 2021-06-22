Henrietta Grandy Merrick, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henrietta Grandy Merrick, 77, of Brookfield, Ohio, passed away Thursday afternoon, June 17, 2021, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mrs. Merrick was born October 4, 1943, in Sharon, a daughter of the late William and Betty (Harris) Grandy.

She was among the first graduating class in 1961, from Joseph Badger High School, Kinsman, Ohio.

Henrietta was employed for more than 25 years at the Packard Electric Division of General Motors, Warren, Ohio. Upon retiring from Packard Electric, she worked at local Dollar General stores for ten years.

She enjoyed volunteering her time at Sharon Regional Medical Center in the cardiology department, as well as the cancer center, where she was affectionately referred to as the “Candy Lady.”

One of her favorite hobbies included camping at Deer Meadow Campground in Cooksburg, Pennsylvania. She also loved spending time with her family, shopping and people watching. Seeing joy in others’ faces always made her smile. Additionally, she adored the color purple and everything had to be that color.

Her husband, Robert P. Merrick, Sr., whom she married June 4, 1964, passed away February 22, 2018.

She is survived by a daughter, Debbra Sullinger of Brookfield; a son, Robert Merrick, Jr. and his wife, Brenda, of Vienna, Ohio; four grandsons; two granddaughters and three sisters, Diane Garringer of Hartford, Ohio, Evelyn Balluch and Sally Adams, both of Sharon.

In addition to her parents and husband, Henrietta was preceded in death by a brother, William “Billy” Grandy.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or the Cardiology Department of Sharon Regional Medical Center, 740 E. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

In keeping with Henrietta’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, June 23 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.