Henrietta Gianoglio, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Henrietta Gianoglio, 95, of Sharon, passed away Monday, November 30, 2020, in her home.

Mrs. Gianoglio was born June 29, 1925, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Peter E. and Frances (Iacino) Barber.

She was a 1942 graduate of Farrell High School.

A dedicated homemaker, she also worked at her family’s corner store, the former Barber’s Market, in Farrell.

Henrietta was an active member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, where she participated in small group studies and was part of its choir when she was younger.

An avid reader, she read the newspaper daily and enjoyed a good novel. She also liked working on crossword puzzles and playing the organ.

Her husband, Joseph Gianoglio, Sr., whom she married August 29, 1953, passed away April 8, 2000.

She is survived by a daughter, Cynthia L. Miller of Transfer.

In addition to her parents and husband, Henrietta was preceded in death by a son, Joseph Gianoglio, Jr.; a sister, Marie Badolato and three brothers, Fred, Eugene and Peter “Doc” Barber.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

There are no services.

Interment will be in St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Henrietta Gianoglio, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.