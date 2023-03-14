SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Ruth “Boots” Dickman, 93, passed away peacefully after a long battle with dementia on March 13, 2023, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

She was born on June 2, 1929, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Helen (Kaiser) Pappa, and was a 1947 graduate of Sharon High School.

In keeping with her fiercely independent and strong-willed nature, Boots supported her family by working at the former Packard Electric Division of General Motors for 29 years.

She raised her children to seek higher education, to be good citizens, and most importantly, to be good parents. Boots was tireless in her dedication to her family.

She was a strong, loving, and devoted mother of Cherie (Jim) Campbell, Alaine (Rick) Supel, and Edward (Sheila) Hnida; grandmother to six grandchildren, Brad (Sara) Campbell, Marshall (Heather) Campbell, Lana (Cory) Sump, Chelsea (Ben) Abbott, and Nicholas and Raianna Hnida.

She also leaves eight great-grandchildren, Nora, Neil, and Leah Sump, Haddie Campbell, Olivia and Ava Hnida, and Marlyn and Joslyn Abbott.

Boots loved flowers of all types. Her homes were decorated inside and out with live plants and flowers whose tapestry of color and form changed with the seasons. She would often be seen watering and pruning her plants to perfection.

She had a lifelong love for pets, especially Chihuahuas and all cats.

Birthdays were always special for her family. Boots treated each to a homemade meal of their choice with a custom-made and decorated cake to top it off.

She learned how to bake from her mother and sister. Boots later perfected those skills with baking and cake decorating classes, which made holidays, weddings, and special occasions a treat for everyone. Similarly, she learned the skills of ceramic decoration and delighted many people with her handmade creations.

A devout catholic and member of the Church of the Notre Dame in Hermitage, Boot’s big heart fostered generosity with her time and money. In addition to making philanthropic contributions to many organizations throughout her life, she also volunteered time to prepare funeral meals at church, assist in election day services at her voting precinct, and clean cages for the Animal Appeal Association.

Boots loved to spend her free-time roller skating or dancing, which is how she met her long-time and loving partner of 30 years, Ed Krichko. They enjoyed a rich life full of travel, family gatherings, and dancing.

In addition to her parents, Boots was preceded in death by her companion, Ed; a sister, Mary Lou Arcomano; an aunt, Sis, an uncle, Joe Muzer; and most recently, her daughter, Cherie Campbell.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to the Animal Appeal Association, PO Box 197, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, March 16, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.,1090 East State St., Sharon. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, March 17, 2023 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage, with Rev. Richard Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Entombment: St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.