FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen M. “Toots” (O’Korn) Scarmack, of Farrell, passed away Monday morning, February 22, 2022, in the E.R. of UPMC Horizon, Greenville. She recently celebrated her 90th birthday on January 3, 2022.

Helen was born at home in Farrell on January 3, 1932, the only daughter of the late Jerry and Mary (Germick) O’Korn. Her big brother Ed gave her the nickname “Toots.”

She was a 1949 graduate of Sharon High School and served on her class reunion committee.

Following graduation, she worked as a secretary for Dr. David Ekker, a dentist and Atty Walter Applegate.

She met a handsome Italian, Gene Scarmack, at a polka dance and after one year of dating, they married on September 12, 1953, in St. Anthony’s Church, Sharon. Together they raised five children in Farrell. Toots became active in the former Msgr. Monti School, which her children attended. She and her husband were active in the Farrell Little League for more than 20 years.

Once her children were older, she became a merchandiser for the American Greeting Card Co. for 28 years and supervised the card department in many local businesses.

Toots was an active member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, serving on the Parish Council, the choir, the Bethany Club, Cavatelli Crew, Easter Bread Committee and the Pre-Cana Program. She was past-president of the Alter-Rosary Society and served as the secretary of the Mercer County Catholic Women’s Retreat League. Toots was also an active member of the Blue Army of Mercer County. Additionally, she and her husband were members of the Knights of Columbus, Council 4003, Farrell, for more than 50 years.

She was very proud of her Slovenian heritage and traveled to Slovenia in 1993 to tour the hometown of Cerovo, where her father spent his childhood. She and Frances Nespor formed the Juvenile Circle 21 while she was a teenager and together, they performed in many places. Toots was featured in the Prosveta Slovenian Newspaper for her 60-year membership with the SNPJ. She was a current member of the Slovenian Working Men’s Club, serving as a long-time ladies auxiliary president and the director and assistant director of the pensioners club.

Toots enjoyed her girlfriends monthly card club for over 60 years, watching game shows, Hallmark movies, Lawrence Welk reruns, sitting on her swing watching the birds in the backyard and enjoying a cup of hot Lipton tea every morning while watching the daily Mass. Earlier, she enjoyed family poker nights, polka dances, bus trips to casinos and bowling. She loved doing crossword puzzles.

Toots was a good baker and no one left her house without a bag of Italian pizelles or chocolate chip cookies. Her teapot collection (over 100) was displayed throughout her home and enjoyed by everyone who visited.

Above all, she cherished the time spent with her family, the holidays, and attending her grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s athletic and scholastic events.

Surviving are three daughters, Gina (Bob) Fromm, Transfer, Geri (David) Warchol, Hermitage and Gayle (David) Orrico, New Castle; a son, Greg Scarmack, Sharon; seven grandchildren, Gianna Orrico; Bob (Danielle) Fromm and their children Angelo, Amelia and Nicholas; Jennifer (Eric) Mausser and their children Addison and Liliana; Jason (Andria) Fromm and their children August and Georgia; Gerard Scarmack; Sean Scarmack; Cassandra Scarmack (Tom Berkinyi) and their daughter Isabella; two sisters-in-law, Rosemarie Scarmack, Hermitage, and Kathleen Scarmack, Canfield, Ohio; a special cousin, Frank Germick, Jr., Meadville, Pennsylvania and many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. The Our Lady of Fatima Church family held a special place in her heart.

In addition to her parents, Toots was preceded in death by her husband; a son, Gerard A. Scarmack, who passed away on January 15, 2022; an infant son, Gary Scarmack; a daughter-in-law, Estelle Scarmack; her only brother, Ed O’Korn and his wife Rose; and many loving relatives and friends.

Toots was a very faithful Catholic woman, with a special devotion to the Blessed Mother and the Rosary. She treated everyone with kindness and always put others above herself. Please cherish a special memory with her and know that our “Angel” is now at peace.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 25, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Anthony’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

