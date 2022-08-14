NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen M. Kearns, 95, of New Castle passed away peacefully with her children at her side Saturday afternoon, August 13, 2022.

Mrs. Kearns was born September 7, 1926, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Otto and Lillian (McGregor) Falls.

A lifelong city resident, she graduated from New Castle High School in 1944.

Primarily a homemaker, Helen worked as a bookkeeper for Jack Gerson’s Jewelers in New Castle for ten years prior to the birth of her children.

Helen was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in New Castle and was also well known at St. Mary’s Catholic Church where she ran the church bingo for 46 years.

An avid Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates fan, Helen also enjoyed going to the casino and playing cards with friends. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially while vacationing at the beach during the summer months or getting together for holiday meals.

Her husband of 41 years, Raymond E. Kearns, whom she married May 1, 1954, preceded her in death January 9, 1995.

Helen is survived by three daughters, Sharyn Ann Kearns, LuAnn Dutcher and Lori Ann Jacobs (David), all of Houston, Texas; two sons, Paul Kearns (Colleen) and John Kearns, Sr. (Denise), all of New Castle; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Pope and two brothers, Harry and William Falls.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 17, 2022 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W Falls Street, New Castle.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022 in the funeral home, with Rev. Erin Betz Shank, officiating.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 15 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.