Helen Louise (Reken) Petrosky, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Louise (Reken) Petrosky, 91, of Hermitage passed away peacefully in her sleep on Monday, March 2, 2020.

Mrs. Petrosky was born December 19, 1928, in Beyer, Pennsylvania, a daughter of John and Anna (Ocel) Reken. Pennsylvania.

Helen worked as a secretary at Indiana University of Pennsylvania where she met her late husband, Edward Anthony Petrosky. The two were married November 3, 1951 and he preceded her in death November 27, 2014.

Helen was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

As a homemaker, Helen enjoyed baking and cooking for family and friends, gardening, and painting ceramics. She will be remembered as an excellent cook who doted on her grandchildren.

She is survived by a daughter, Kathie Petrosky Leonard; a son, Rodney Petrosky and his wife Pamela; a daughter-in-law, Carrie (Mark) Petrosky; a sister, Frances (James) Fye; a brother, Andy Reken; five grandchildren, Jess and Jacob (Mark) Petrosky, Christina (Kathie) Leonard Miller, and Madelaine and Trevor Petrosky and three great-grandchildren, Lily (Jess) Petrosky and Webb and Huck (Jacob) Petrosky.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by a son, Mark Edward Petrosky; three brothers, Joseph, John and Michael Reken and five sisters, Margaret Mayer, Anna Petuc, Mary Grindle, Olga Marshall and Pauline Renosky.



A special thank you to the staff at Nugent’s CCRC for the kindness and loving care they extended to Helen.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hour will be 11:00 a.m. until the time of service Thursday, March 5, 2020 in J. Bradly McGonigle Funeral home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will held at noon Thursday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, officiating.

Interment: America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.