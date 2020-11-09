Helen Lee Edeburn, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Lee Edeburn, 87, of Hermitage passed away Saturday morning, October 31, 2020, in Hospice House, Poland.

Mrs. Edeburn was born in 1933 to Thomas and Gertrude McCullough.

She graduated from Hickory High School and went on to earn an RN associate degree at Mount Sinai School of Nursing in Cleveland, Ohio.

After graduation, Helen Lee pursued her nursing career in Cleveland, New York City and Texas, before returning to the area to work in Greenville. It was then she was reintroduced to an acquaintance from high school, Robert Edeburn, who became the love of her life. They were married on June 17, 1961 and he survives at home in Hermitage.

Mom was wonderfully devoted to her children, Laura (Jeff) Jackson and Tessa (Tom) Schmidt but being Grammy to her four grandchildren, Emerson, Camden, Thomas and Jeffrey, was her all-time favorite role. We miss her every day.

A lifelong member of St. John’s Episcopal Church, Mom enjoyed singing in the choir–her second family and participating in the Episcopal Church Women group.

Favorite memories include a trip to sing at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C. and taking us (her daughters) to make homemade humbug candy in the old St. John’s kitchen.

Special thanks to the entire staff at Hospice of the Valley in Poland, Ohio who provided exceptional compassion and care to Mom and all of us during her last days.

Those wishing to honor Helen Lee’s life can make a memorial contribution in her name to St. John’s Episcopal Church, 226 W State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

There will be a private family service followed by a public memorial to be planned once it is safe for all to attend.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.



