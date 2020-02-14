Helen L. (Reinhard) French, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen L. (Reinhard) French, 92, formerly of Northview Ave., New Castle, passed away peacefully Wednesday afternoon, February 12, 2020, at her home in Pulaski.

Mrs. French was born April 21, 1927, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Carl and Elsie (Gillespie) Reinhard. A lifelong area resident, she graduated from New Castle High School in 1944.

A dedicated homemaker for many years, Helen later worked as a transportation assistant and secretary at the Department of Defense for 12 years.

A devout catholic, Helen was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex, where she served as a lector and belonged to the Altar-Rosary Society. She was previously a member of St. Mary Church, New Castle.

She volunteered at the Dwelling Place, Farrell, Pennsylvania and was also active in Sweet Adeline’s and Compassionate Friends, Hermitage.

Her husband of nearly 60 years, Robert C. French, whom she married September 18, 1948, preceded her in death September 7, 2008.

Surviving are two daughters, Helen McAnallen, with whom she made her home in Pulaski and G. Alane Ferrara, of New Castle; a son, Robert Mark French, of Charlotte, North Carolina.; two brothers, Thomas Reinhard, of Olmstead, Ohio and R. Daniel Reinhard, of Oak Park, IL; a sister, Madelon Logan, of Rocky River, Ohio; 13 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by a son, Brain French; a daughter, Mary Jo Jones; a grandson, John Robert McVay; two brothers, Carl and J. Jude Reinhard; two sisters, Charlotte Cozza and Mary Dominicis and a son-in-law, Louis Ferrara.

The family would like to thank “The Team” whom took such exceptional care of her, a niece, Christine McCune; and friends, Donna Peterson, Rene Welsh, and Mary Ann Medved.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 16, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, February 17, 2020 in St. Mary’s Church, 124 N. Beaver St., New Castle, with Rev. Brendan Dawson, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 14, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.