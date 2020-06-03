Helen L. David, West Middlesex, PA

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen L. David, 84, of West Middlesex passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Monday afternoon, June 1, 2020, in her residence.



Mrs. David was born October 12, 1935, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Tobasco) Stefanak. She was a lifelong area resident and a 1953 alumna of Farrell High School.



Primarily a homemaker, Helen worked for Stefanak and Son’s Plumbing in Farrell following high school and later as a secretary for her husband’s business, David Construction Co. in Hermitage.



Helen was a member of Church of the Good Shepherd, West Middlesex for the past 40 years, where she belonged to the Altar Rosary Society. She was also active in the Kennedy Christian High School Booster Club for many years.



The love of her life and husband of nearly 64 years, David(Dave) T. David, whom she married June 2, 1956, survives at home.



Affectionately known by all as “H”, her family was her priority, second to her Catholic faith. Her home was open to all and there was always good food and homemade baked goods such as her famous apple pie and her pudding cake that the grandkids loved. When you arrived she would give you a big warm smile and the most welcoming hug and when you left she would give you another with a tear in her eye because she didn’t want you to leave. “H” and Dave hosted many family reunions at their home over the years, sometimes with over 100 guests. In her later years, she and Dave would travel down to Florida to escape the Pennsylvania winters and visit the children and grandchildren who had moved south. She and Dave loved taking long walks and enjoying the sunshine. “H” loved to travel and over their lifetime her and Dave (and sometimes the kids and grandkids) took many adventurous trips.

Also surviving are three daughters, Darla (Brian) Yamaato, Roswell, Georgia; Diane David, Charleston, South Carolina and Doreen (Rad) Thurston, Dunwoody, Georgia; three sons, David T. David, Jr., West Middlesex; Daniel (Tammy) David, Sharpsville; and Drew (Jena) David, Oviedo, Florida; 16 grandchildren and great-grandchild.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by five brothers, Philip, Ted, Andrew, Norbert “Buck,” and Matthew Stefanak and two sisters, Mary Ann Mihalcak and Betty Jane “Betts” Sokolak.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made to Church of the Good Shepherd, 3613 Sharon Rd., West Middlesex, PA 16159; or Prince of Peace, 502 Darr Ave., Farrell, PA 16121.



Calling hours will be 4 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.



Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 5, 2020 in Church of the Good Shepherd, with Rev. Glenn R. Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.



Interment: St. Ann’s Cemetery, Hermitage.