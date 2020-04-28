Helen Kocholek, Transfer, PA

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Kocholek, 96, of Transfer, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020, in St. Paul’s Senior Living Community, Greenville.

Mrs. Kocholek was born June 25, 1923, in Mercer, a daughter of the late Albert and Rose (Milewski) Maykowski.

A homemaker, Helen was a member of St. Stanislaus Kostka Church, Sharon and also attended St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Greenville.

She was also a lifelong member of the Reynolds VFW Ladies Auxiliary, Post #7599, Greenville.

Helen loved polka music, it was a Sunday tradition following Mass to crank up polka music and drink a beer while preparing dinner.

She felt most at home in her kitchen, cooking and baking and looked forward to sharing her baked goods with her family and neighbors. Helen also enjoyed sewing, making crafts, playing bingo and watching sports, especially football.

Helen liked to socialize at the Shenango Valley Senior Community Center, Hermitage and attending St. Michael’s Young at Heart group, Greenville.

Above all, her pride and joy were her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She cherished the time she was able to spend with them and was always willing to do anything they needed.

Her husband, Louis Kocholek, whom she married February 22, 1941, passed away April 11, 1998.

She is survived by a daughter, Karen Loutzenhiser (Charles), of Greenville; two sons, Robert Kocholek, of Greenville and David Kocholek and his wife Valerie (who was very close to Helen), of Parker, Colorado; a very special niece, who was like a daughter, Linda Lane, of Hermitage; three grandchildren, Sheri Marriotti (Chris), of Sharpsville, Tim Loutzenhiser (Sherry), of Greenville and Michael Kocholek, of Aurora, Colorado; two step-grandchildren, Candi Dixson, of Illinois and Gina Zeng, of Florida; three great grandchildren, Justin and Jenna Greenfield and Trever Loutzenhiser, all of Greenville; eight step-great grandchildren and three sisters, Florence Kocholek Mills, of Hermitage, Sophie Dresel, of Dana Point, California and Delores Patrizi, of Hermitage.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by a grandson, David Kocholek, Jr.; two sisters, Edna Staunch and Jennie Getway and seven brothers, Edward, Stanley, Henry, Chester, William, Leo and Jerome Maykowski.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment: St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Hermitage.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigleFuneral Home and Crematory.