Helen I. Sandor, Brookfield,Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen I. Sandor, formerly of Wintergreen Drive, Brookfield, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in Sharon Regional Medical Center. She has been residing for the past 11 years at Whispering Oaks, Hermitage. She was 97.

Helen was born November 5, 1922, in New Alexandria, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late William “Walter” and Stephina Tarko. She was raised in Lawrence, Pennsylvania and graduated at valedictorian of Cecil Township. High School, in 1941.

Prior to and during the war, she resided in Stamford, Connecticut and was employed by ElectroLux Corp making parts for military planes and later sweepers. After the war she returned and resided in Sharon Pennsylvania, where she was employed by the former Sharon Transformer Division of the Westinghouse Electric Corporation as a receptionist and engineering department secretary. Once married, Helen became a dedicated homemaker.

She met Joseph M. Sandor in Sharon and married on July 2, 1949. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband Joe, in 2014, after nearly 65 years together.

She is survived by a daughter, Diane Franklin and her husband Mark; son, Richard Sandor and his wife Jill; three grandchildren, Kristin Sandor (Gregory Clausen), David Sandor (Kendra Delibert) and Mathew (Kathleen) Franklin; three great grandchildren, Mason and Michael Franklin and Hazel Clausen, all residing in Rochester, New York. Also surviving are sisters, Eileen Green and her husband William, Brookfield, Ohio; and Gertrude O’Dell, Hubbard Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by three sisters, Catherine Spon, Marian Karsonovich, Dorothy Sobash and a brother, Edward Tarko.

Helen’s primary enjoyment in life was her family and doting on her grandchildren. She was a devoted mother and grandmother. Trips to visit Grandma and Grandpa, enjoy her delicious meals and baked goods, prepared with great care and love, will always remain a special memory to her family.

Helen faithfully attended the former Sacred Heart Church, Sharon.

She enjoyed playing cards and participating in several clubs. She loved doing her daily crossword puzzles and was an avid reader, usually reading several books simultaneously. She also enjoyed flowers, music and her baking expertise was enjoyed by many at church and in the community. She will be greatly missed.

The family would like to thank Patty Smolik for her loving care and support of Helen over the last several years.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, March 1, 2020 in the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 2, 2020 in St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: Brookfield Township Cemetery, Ohio.