Helen Denis, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Denis, 89, of Hermitage passed away peacefully Wednesday morning, October 16, 2019, in the Ridgewood at Shenango Valley.

Mrs. Denis was born April 21, 1930, in Farrell, a daughter of the late Vasa and Eva (Matic) Mihailovich.

She was a lifelong area resident and a 1948 graduate of Farrell High School.

A homemaker, Helen was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell.

Her husband, Andrew B. Denis, Jr., whom she married September 16, 1950, passed away October 4, 2003.

She is survived by a daughter, Karen Shollenberger of Hermitage; a son, Raymond Denis of Michigan; three grandchildren, Kristine Shollenberger, Stacy Cinibulk and Kalynn Sokolak and four great-grandchildren, Matthew and Camryn Cinibulk and Lydia and Nathan Sokolak.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by two sisters, Ann Gearhardt and Katherine Bandzak; three brothers, Dave and Edward Novak and George Mihailovich and a son-in-law, James Shollenberger.

Memorial donations may be directed towards Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd., Farrell, PA 16121.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 18 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 19 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, as celebrant.

Entombment will be in St. Rose Mausoleum, Hermitage.

