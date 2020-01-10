Helen C. Gett, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen C. Gett, a former longtime resident of Westerman St., Hermitage, passed away Tuesday evening, January 7, 2020, in Poland, Ohio, following a brief illness. She was 96.

Mrs. Gett was born May 5, 1923, in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Nelson and Margaret (Doud) Shaffer.

She was raised in Plumville, Pennsylvania and was a 1941 alumna of Plumville High School where she was the class valedictorian and played on the girls’ basketball team.

Helen was employed as a bookkeeper for Western Union during the 1940’s and moved to the Shenango Valley in 1946.

She married Samuel R. Gett on April 28, 1943 and raised her family on Westerman St., Hermitage, in the home she and her husband built.

Helen was a homemaker and a longtime active member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon. Always one to be busy, she was constantly “on the go.” She was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for many years and delivered meals until she was 90.

Helen also loved Buhl Park where she walked frequently and belonged to its Garden Club. She knew the importance of exercise and, besides walking, participated in water aerobics and used her treadmill regularly. Helen was also very civic minded and voted in all elections after researching the candidates.

She moved to Sunrise of Poland (Ohio) six years ago and continued to live life to its fullest.

She was the President of Resident Council, belonged to its Book Club and continued her strong faith by belonging to a Bible Study Group and attending Holy Family Church. She loved everyone at Sunrise, where she was loved by all. Helen was also a staunch Pittsburgh sports fan, particularly the Steelers and Pirates.

Surviving are: a daughter, Pamela Comadena and her husband Mark, of Normal, Illinois; two sons, Gregory Gett and his wife Martha, of Poland, Ohio and Samuel Gett, Jr. and his wife Curwin, of North Mankota, Minnesota; five grandchildren, Michael Gett, Samantha Heidenreich and her husband Alex, Jordan Comadena, Kemry Gett and Cory Gett and three great grandchildren, Samuel, David and Kynli.

Besides her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Samuel R. Gett, who passed away on August 31, 2007; and one brother and two sisters.

Helen will be remembered by her family as a devoted wife and mother who served as a mentor to them. She had a joyful disposition and was always content.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to St. Joseph Church, 79 Case Ave., Sharon, Pa. 16146 or Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Rd., Hermitage, Pa., 16148.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, January 12, 2020, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 13, 2020, in St. Joseph Church, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas J. Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Entombment: St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.