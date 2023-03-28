NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Helen C. Cook, 88, of New Castle, passed away early Tuesday morning, March 28, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mrs. Cook was born June 23, 1934, in New Castle, a daughter of Vito J. and Martha B. (Quinn) Mangine.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from New Castle High School in 1952.

In 1994, Helen retired from the Pennsylvania Department of Public Welfare, where she had worked as an income maintenance caseworker. She previously worked at Pennsylvania Department of Vital Records and earlier in life, worked at the Mooney Bros. Supply Company.

A member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle, Helen was previously a longtime member of St. Joseph the Worker Church where she belonged to the Mary Martha Guild.

She enjoyed playing Bingo, completing crossword puzzles and spending time with her family.

Her husband of 45 years, Frank J. Cook, whom she married June 18, 1955, preceded her in death December 9, 2000.

Helen is survived by one son, Frank J. Cook, Jr. (Leah) of Brenham, Texas; four daughters, Terry L. DiNardo (Rick), Linda M. Cook and Mary Lou Cook, all of New Castle and Judy A. Onestak (Tom) of Pulaski, Pennsylvania; a sister, Margaret “Peg” Micco (Patsy) of New Castle. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Helen was preceded in death by two brothers, John “Skeeter” Mangine and infant, James Mangine.

Calling hours will be 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, April 2, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W Falls Street, New Castle.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 9:30 a.m. Monday, April 3, 2023 in Holy Spirit Parish, St. Mary’s Site, 124 N Beaver Street, New Castle.

Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.