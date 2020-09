SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) - Albert E. Klaric, Sharon, passed away at 4:15 p.m., Tuesday, September 22, 2020, after a short illness in UPMC Horizon Greenville. He was 79.

Mr. Klaric was born December 18, 1940, in Sharon, a son of Peter Klaric and Edith Parker Klaric.