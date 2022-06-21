SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Hazel Jane Trowbridge, 78, of Sharon, passed away on Monday, June 20, 2022, in her home.

Mrs. Trowbridge was born June 3, 1944, in Oak Ridge, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph and Gloria (White) Adams and attended West Middlesex High School.

A dedicated homemaker, her family always came first, especially her grandchildren.

In her younger years, Hazel enjoyed bowling and was in the Pin-Buster league at the former Hickory Bowl.

She is survived by her husband, Orville Paul Trowbridge, whom she married June 29, 1959; three daughters, Debra Beighley and Karen Boggs, both of Sharon and Sherry Patton (Wayne) of Munford, Tennessee; four sons, Joseph Trowbridge (Dannette) of Millington, Tennessee, Dennis Trowbridge (Joyce) of North Lima, Ohio, Kevin Trowbridge (Sheri Kay) of Somerset, Pennsylvania and Brian Trowbridge of Albion, Pennsylvania; 20 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren on the way. She is also survived by a sister, Joanne McFarland (Kenneth) of Hartford, Ohio.

In addition to her parents, Hazel was preceded in death by two sons-in-law, Lester Beighley and Norman Boggs and a brother, Richard Adams.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon, until the time of the service, Friday, June 24, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will begin at Noon, with Rev. Tom Wilson, officiating.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery, Hermitage.

