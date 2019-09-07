Harry N. “Tink” Fosnaught, Darlington, PA – Obituary

DARLINGTON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harry N. “Tink” Fosnaught, 71, of Darlington, passed away peacefully Wednesday evening, September 4, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Beaver.

Mr. Fosnaught was born December 9, 1947, in Enon Valley, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Harry and Catherine (Bable) Fosnaught.

He attended the New Castle School of Trades (NCST), where he completed his training and earned his certification as a welder.

An avid outdoorsman, Harry loved hunting and fishing.

He also was a proud member of the NRA and enjoyed collecting guns.

His wife of 30 years, Carol A. King, passed away in 2001.

He is survived by a son, John Rounds, Darlington, Pennsylvania; four stepchildren, Michael Rounds, of Hookstown, Pennsylvania, Brenda Lowe, of New Castle, Steven Rounds, of Germany and Rick Rounds, of Georgia. Also surviving are two sisters; numerous grandchildren, especially Brittany Rounds, with whom he was very close; several great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife and parents, Harry was preceded in death by two stepsons, Robert and Scott Rounds; four sisters and five brothers.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

Interment will be held at Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.

Arrangements have been entrusted to J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

