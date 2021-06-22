Harry “Lee” McQuiston, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harry “Lee” McQuiston, 84, of New Castle passed away surrounded by his beloved family Monday morning, June 21, 2021, following a long and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer and heart disease. He never gave up. The prayers and support from so many gave him the strength to live on.

Lee was born June 2, 1937, in New Castle, a son of the late Paul W. McQuiston, Sr. and Helen (Schneider) McQuiston.

A lifelong area resident, he was a 1955 graduate of New Castle High School.

On July 19, 1957, Lee married the love of his life, the former Barbara Waddington. Their years spent together were filled with love for one another.

Lee worked for Conn Welding & Fabrication, New Castle, retiring as shop foreman after 42 years of employment. During retirement, he worked for Servedio Electric, also New Castle.

Lee was a member of the former Kings Chapel United Methodist Church.

A 32nd Degree Free and Accepted Mason, he was a member of Mahoning New Castle Lodge 243, and a 50-year member of the Scottish Rite Consistory, New Castle.

Lee loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren, who helped him endlessly over the last several years, and always looked forward to visits from Ava and Cooper. One of his favorite things was listening to his son tell stories, especially the experiences he had while working in the Secret Service.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara McQuiston, of New Castle; a daughter, Tracy Stevenson, of New Castle; a son, Tyler (Natalie) McQuiston, Washington D.C.; five grandchildren, Robbie, Ryan and Kylee Stevenson, and Ava and Cooper McQuiston; three sisters, June Kimes, of Mercer, Pennsylvania; Ruth Peebles, of Florida; and Helen Bees, of California; two brothers-in-law, Charles Reese, of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and Dr. Robert (Judith) Waddington, New Castle; several nieces and nephews and his favorite puppies, Bentley and Mia.

In addition to his parents, Lee was preceded in death by a brother, Paul McQuiston and his wife, Jackie; and a sister, Martha Reese.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the hospice nurses and aides, and Dr. Malvar, for their exceptional care and kindness.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

Interment: Castleview Memorial Gardens, Neshannock Township.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.