NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harry L. Mars, 88, of Union Township passed away peacefully with his wife and children at his side Wednesday afternoon, May 3, 2023, in his home.

Mr. Mars was born June 28, 1934, in Mt. Jackson, a son of the late Hiram “Bud” and Bertha (Reynolds) Mars.

He attended Mt. Jackson High School and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1953.

A proud veteran of the U.S. Navy, Harry served aboard the aircraft carrier, U.S.S. Hornet CVA-12, and was honorably discharged in 1957 following four years of active duty.

For more than 30 years, Harry was employed by Bessemer Cement, Bessemer, Pennsylvania, retiring as a millwright in 1987. He also worked for E.D. Fee Transfer Company in New Castle, and Valley Freight in Mahoningtown.

Harry was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish of New Castle – St. Mary’s Church, and was a 4th Degree Member of the Knights of Columbus Villa Maria Assembly and Council 512, both of New Castle.

He was also a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles, Nest 455, and VFW Post 315, both of New Castle.

Harry had a talent for working with his hands and enjoyed completing projects around his home. In his later years, he enjoyed playing golf and participated in several leagues.

His wife of 67 years, Margaret (Fisher) Mars, whom he married April 7, 1956, survives at their home in Union Township.

Harry is also survived by three boys, David Mars (Kathy), of New Castle, Ronald Mars (AnnMarie), of Union Township, and Robert Mars (Barbara), of Pearland, Texas; five grandchildren, Jennifer Coddington (Matt), Michael Mars, Lisa Mars, Kellie Mars (Russell Hilton) and Melissa Porter (Jacob); and five great-grandchildren, Claire, Nora, Cole, Mason, and Brynlee.

In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by a son, William S. Mars; a sister, Betty Welker; and five brothers, Bud, Russ, Bob, Howard, and Phillip Mars.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. – 12 Noon Saturday, May 6, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A funeral service will be held immediately following at noon in the funeral home. The New Castle Area Honor Guard will render full military rights prior to the funeral service.

Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.