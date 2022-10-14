HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harry G. “Bud” McKelvey, 80, of Hermitage, passed away with family at his side early Friday morning, October 14, 2022, in O’Brien Memorial Home, Masury, Ohio.

Mr. McKelvey was born January 1, 1942, in Sharon, a son of the late Harry G. McKelvey, Sr. and Margaret (Clayton) McKelvey.

He was a lifelong area resident and attended Sharon and Sharpsville schools.

For 38 years, Bud was employed at Wheatland Tube, Wheatland, retiring as a coupling operator in 2004. He was a member of United Steelworkers, Local 1660, where he also served as an officer for many years.

His beloved wife of 56 years, Alice “Nan” (Porterfield) McKelvey, whom he married September 3, 1966, survives at home in Hermitage.

An outdoorsman, Bud enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting and fishing. An avid sports fan, he loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates and during his younger years, was a talented softball player. Bud also enjoyed spending his time reading and writing. He was passionate about politics and very knowledgeable on all topics of world and United States history.

Above all else, Bud was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family was always his top priority.

In addition to his wife, Bud is survived by three sons, Jamie McKelvey (Mila) of Quinton, Virginia, Harry G. McKelvey, III (Kristen) of Farrell and Steven McKelvey of Hermitage; a stepson, David Lyons (Joan) of Transfer; a brother, Jim McKelvey (Donna) of Hartford, Ohio; nine grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by a stepson, Walter Lyons and three sisters, Margaret “Sis” McKelvey, Anne McKelvey and Virginia Leonard.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, in the funeral home.

Interment will take place at West Side Cemetery in Sharpsville.

