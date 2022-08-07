HERMITAGE, Pennyslvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harry F. Kloss was a beloved son and husband, father (one daughter, three step-children), grandfather (ten), great-grandfather (16) and friend to many people during his incredible 103 years of life. Harry passed away on Friday, August 5, 2022.

Born to Harry and Maude Kloss on March 28, 1919, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, Harry was the youngest of five children.

He married Jean Ann Gaede and together they had one daughter, Sandra Jean Stipe (Jeannie). After Jean’s passing, Harry married Ruth Rowe. Their blended families grew and soon Harry became known as “Papa” by his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He loved his family above all.

He was a proud WWII Army veteran, serving in the 10th Mountain Division. When asked to share his war stories, Harry was always happy and proud to do so. He certainly enjoyed telling his story to middle and high school students because he believed it would resonate with them and make a positive lasting impression.

In his younger years, you would often find him traveling to New Mexico and Virginia to visit his daughter’s and step-daughter’s families. Harry tracked (for many years) all miles traveled to visit his loved ones. With map in hand and using his “rule,” Harry would find the shortest route but not always the fastest! Harry loved antique cars, with MGs being by far his favorite. He was the proud owner of a red 1954 MGTF that he often drove locally and he was a proud member of the Antique Car Club. After retiring from GATX, Harry helped his friend, Bob Sulek, run his auto repair shop for fun. His motto soon became “Papa-Fix” because you could depend on him to repair that which was broken. His garage was full of tools that spanned over 50 years of accumulation that allowed him to repair just about anything. At one point, he decided that fixing broken lawn mowers was the thing to do. We lost count of how many mowers he repaired and re-sold!

Harry leaves behind the following family: Jeannie Stipe; her children, Scott, Andrew and Robin Stipe; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Tenley and Keegan Stipe; Karen and Paul Bender; their children, Melissa Hammond and Andrew Bender; great-grandchildren, Charlotte and Jake Hammond; Terry and Rose Rowe; their children, Chad Rowe, Tara Rudge and Garett Rowe; great-grandchildren, Brianna Rowe, Moriah, Anneka, Lucas, Hannah, Samantha and Bella Rudge and Jovie, Asher and Annelise Rowe; Dick and Pat Rowe; their children, Sean and Carrie Rowe and great-grandchild Lauren Rowe.

God certainly blessed our families with a caring, smiling man who deeply loved us.

A celebration of life service will be at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Truth & Grace Fellowship, 786 Karen Lane, Hermitage with Pastor BJ Rudge, officiating.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.