Harry D. Crook, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harry D. Crook, 98, of Hermitage passed away Sunday evening, September 5, 2021, in St. Paul’s Home, Greenville.

Mr. Crook was born September 4, 1923, in Cresson, Pennsylvania (Cambria Co.) the son of Harry B. and Vera Ann (Weiland) Crook.

In 1985, Harry retired from Sharon Steel’s former Farrell plant where he worked as a gas furnace operator for 39 years.

Harry was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

He enjoyed playing golf and played in the Sharon Steel and the VFW Leagues. Harry also like to bowl and participated in the Monday Night Senior League at Thornton Hall, Sharon. During his younger days, he enjoyed hunting, camping and traveling.

His wife of nearly 69 years, Jennie V. Crook, whom he married February 12, 1944 in St. Cyril and Methodius Church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, passed away February 11, 2013.

He is survived by a daughter, Marianne Crook Shuster; and a son, Harry W. Crook, both Hermitage; two grandchildren, Richard Shuster (Jeanette Davis) and Cheryl Shuster (fiancé, Joel Little); a great granddaughter, Hailey Shuster; a sister, Gail Musial; a brother, Cleon Brodish, and sister-in-law, Dorothy Brodish, both Hermitage; and a brother-in-law, Wayne Sequin, Cooksburg, Pennsylvania.

In addition to his parents and his wife, he is preceded in death by three sisters, Rita Mae Crook, Donna Brodish and Henrietta Sequin; four brothers, Jack Crook, and Fred, Melvin and Edward Brodish and a daughter-in-law, Patricia Crook.

Calling hours will be 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Friday September 10, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Friday in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage, with Very Rev. Richard Allen, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania.