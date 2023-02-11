CAMPBELL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry A. “Bud” Steele, Sr., 66, of Campbell, Ohio, passed away Friday evening, February 10, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Bud was born on January 11, 1957, in Sharon, a son of the late Harry and Elinor (Frohman) Steele.

He was a 1975 graduate of Hickory High School and attended trade school, where he studied to become both, an electrician and a draftsman.

He spent the majority of his career as a crane operator. Throughout the years, he worked for many companies and more recently, was an independent contractor.

He is survived by three sons, Harry A. Steele, Jr. and his wife, Jill, of Cortland, Ohio, Paul A. Steele and his wife, Tiffany, Leavittsburg, Ohio and Gary R. Steele of Hubbard, Ohio; seven grandchildren and two brothers, Woody Steele and his wife, Linda, of Hermitage and Jerry Steele of Campbell, Ohio.

In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by a sister, Bonny Vassen and a grandson, Dylan Steele.

In keeping with Bud’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

