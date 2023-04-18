SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harold W. Gaborko, 88, of Sharon, passed away Sunday evening, April 16, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Mr. Gaborko was born on August 17, 1934, in Dunbar Township, Fayette County, Pennsylvania, a son of the late George and Ida (Burkholder) Gaborko.

He attended the former West Leisenring Elementary and Dunbar Township High School.

Harold proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, serving in both active duty and the reserves.

Following his honorable discharge, he worked for 28 years as a coal handler in the coke and coal department of the former LTV Steel, Warren, Ohio, retiring in 1996. Earlier, he worked as a mechanic, instilling a love for classic cars.

An avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching football, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers, and collecting baseball and football cards. Above all, he cherished time spent with his dog and his family.

His wife, the former Ruth Friguglietti, whom he married on July 11, 1959, passed away on February 12, 2005.

He is survived by a daughter, Diane Swick and her husband Ronald, Hermitage; two sons, Michael Gaborko, Sharpsville, and Kevin Gaborko, Sharon; and two grandchildren, John Perrine, Jr. and Scott Perrine.

In addition to his parents and wife, Harold was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Perrine and her husband John; four sisters, Gladys Kurutz, Freda Wilson, Geraldine Hyatt and Wilma Gaborko; and five brothers, Earl, Elgie, Delbert, Glenn, and infant Ronald Gaborko.

All services are private.

Interment: Oakwood Cemetery, Hermitage.