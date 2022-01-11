SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harold R. McKelvey, 64, of Sharon, passed away Sunday, January 9, 2022, in his home.

Harold was born May 23, 1957, in Brookfield, Ohio, a son of the late John F. and Dorothy (Weston) McKelvey.

He was a 1976 graduate of Brookfield High School.

He worked his entire career as a truck driver and was a member of the Teamsters Local 216. As a semi driver, Harold worked for Chatterton Trucking, Sharon, Yourga Trucking, Wheatland, Wilmington Oil, West Middlesex and as an owner operator.

Harold was of the Pentecostal faith.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. He also loved spending time with his family and dog.

He is survived by his loving wife, the former Debora Montgomery; two daughters, Jennifer McKelvey Ford and her husband, Michael Ford, of Girard, Ohio and Sonya McKelvey and her husband, Steven Luckett, Masury; four grandchildren, Allison, Mia, Marc and Julie; three sisters, Patricia Troyer of Hermitage, Bertha “Sis” Clark and her husband, Delbert, Sharon and Dorothy Benton of Sharon and two brothers, Keith McKelvey, Sharon and William “Bill” McKelvey and his wife, Mary, Masury.

In addition to his parents, Harold was preceded in death by a brother, John W. McKelvey.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter, 2599 Broadway Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hour will be 4:00 – 5:00 p.m., until the time of the service, Wednesday, January 12 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon. Funeral service will be at 5:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Mt. Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.

