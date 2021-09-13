Harold R. “Dick” Forkey, Jr., New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harold R. “Dick” Forkey, Jr., 69, of New Castle passed away Sunday morning, September 12, 2021, in UPMC Jameson Hospital.

Mr. Forkey was born May 22, 1952, in New Castle, a son of Harold R. and Sara “Sally” (Petro) Forkey, Sr.

A lifelong area resident, he graduated from Laurel High School in 1970.

A truck driver for many years, Dick drove independently during the beginning of his career and later drove for many local contractors and paving companies.

He enjoyed driving, building or fixing just about anything. Dick loved long rides on his Harley Davidson motorcycle and playing Uncharted Waters on his computer with friends.

He is survived by his longtime companion, Dena Focer, with whom he made his home, a daughter, Shelby Ryhal (Tom Scheidemantle); and two sons, Robert Forkey (fiancé, Christine Marcus), and Jesse Forkey, all of New Castle; twin grandchildren, Gracelyn and Gunner Forkey. Also surviving are five sisters, a brother, and many nieces and nephews.

Dick was preceded in death by his parents.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or service.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.