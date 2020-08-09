Harold Lucas, Union Township, PA

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harold “Duane” Lucas, 87, of Union Township passed away unexpectedly Friday evening, August 7, 2020, in the emergency room of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Jameson Hospital.

Mr. Lucas was born December 30, 1932, in Porter Township, Clarion County, Pennsylvania, one of 15 children to the late Ola T. and Mary Ann (Space) Lucas.

He was a 1951 graduate of Redbank Valley High School, and after returning from the service, completed a bachelor’s of education at Clarion University in 1960. Duane later completed his graduate studies at Westminster College, earning a Masters of Education.

A proud veteran, he served in the U.S. Army from 1953 – 1955. Duane was stationed in Germany during the Korean Era, where he achieved the rank of sergeant and played the trumpet in his unit’s band.

A lifelong educator, Duane taught driver’s education and U.S. History at Neshannock Jr./Sr. High School for 33 years, retiring in 1993. During his tenure, he also served as student activity director and boys’ varsity golf coach.

Duane was a member of Holy Spirit Parish, St. Mary Church of New Castle, where he served funeral masses as an adult acolyte for many years.

He was also a member of both the Pennsylvania State (PSEA) and National Education Association (NEA).

A talented woodworker, he enjoyed working on small projects at his home.

Duane, along with his wife, Kay, loved traveling the country in their motorhome and spending the winter months in Florida.

His beloved wife of 68 years, the former Regina “Kay” Panciera, whom he married July 19, 1952, survives at home.

Also surviving are four sons, Kenneth (Roseann) Lucas, of New Castle, Steven Lucas, of Volant, Tony (Mary) Lucas, of Great Falls, Montana and Phillip (Shawn) Lucas, of New Castle; three sisters; a sister-in-law; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Duane was preceded in death by four sisters; seven brothers; his mother and father-in-law, Clara and John Panciera.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, August 12 in the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W Falls Street, New Castle, PA 16101.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13 at St. Vitus Church, 910 S Mercer Street, New Castle, PA 16101.

Interment: Madonna Cemetery, Union Township.

A television tribute will air Monday, August 10, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

