VOLANT, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harold L. Rausch, Jr., 80, of Volant passed away peacefully with his wife at his side, Saturday, September 2, 2023, in Celebration Villa in Beaver Falls, PA.

Harold was born April 5, 1943, in New Castle, a son of Harold L. Rausch, Sr. and Geraldine M. (Black) Rausch.

He was a 1961 graduate of Union High School and a standout member of the varsity football team, earning a full athletic scholarship to William and Mary College in Williamsburg, Virginia.

Harold began his career working as a salesman at Bill Fray Chevrolet in New Castle before purchasing his own dealership, H.R. Chevrolet in Keyser, West Virginia. In 1983, he opened H&H Chevrolet, a brand-new Chevrolet dealership located in Bradford, Pennsylvania, and additionally owned and operated H&H Motors and Rent-A-Lemon in Olean, New York.

An avid outdoorsman, Harold lived to hunt and enjoyed fishing and playing golf. For the past 20 years, he looked forward to spending the winter months in Florida with his wife, Nancy.

Harold had a talent for fixing or inventing just about anything with rubber bands and electrical tape!

His wife and companion of more than 40 years, Nancy (Wilkinson) Rausch, survives at their home in Volant.

Also surviving are his two daughters, Amy Weasenforth, of Keyser, West Virginia, and Dama Dunham (Marty), of Burlington, West Virginia; a brother, Richard L. Rausch (Denise), of New Castle; a sister, Janice Napadano (Dan), of Naples, Florida; three grandchildren, Scott Weasenforth, Colton Dunham (Shawnice) and Courtney Dunham and four great-grandchildren, Braxton, Konnor, Brycen and Briar.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 9, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A celebration of Harold’s life will be held immediately following at 1:00 p.m., in the funeral home, with Pastor Tom Caldwell, officiating.

Interment: Oak Park Cemetery, Neshannock Twp.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, September 6, at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.