Harold Frances Rose, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harold Frances Rose, 93, of Sharpsville, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, in Quality Life Services, Mercer.

Mr. Rose was born February 15, 1927, in Colerain Township, Bedford County, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Arthur E. and Ora (Robinette) Rose.

He attended schools in Colerain and served in the U.S. Army during WWII.

He retired in 2011 from Car Quest, Hermitage, where he was a parts delivery man for 11 years. Previously he was employed as a mechanic for Interstate Freight System for 10 years and Eastern Express, Bedford, for 11 years.

Harold was a founding member of South Pymatuning Community Church.

An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing and hunting.

His wife, the former Reba Mae Morris, whom he married December 2, 1949, passed away January 19, 2009.

He is survived by two daughters, Judith M. Marsteller and her husband, James of Transfer, Pennsylvania and Margaret L. Hinson of Osterburg, Pennsylvania; a son, Richard E. Rose, Boardman, Ohio; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law, Freda Davis and Beda Rose; a brother-in-law, David T. Schleuter.

In addition to his parents and wife, Harold was preceded in death by 11 siblings; a son-in-law, James Hinson; a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Rose Marsteller.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to South Pymatuning Community Church, 3400 Tamarack Drive, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Calling hours will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, March 16 at the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, March 17 in the funeral home, with Reverend David Searle, pastor of South Pymatuning Community Church, officiating.

Military honors will be rendered by the Greenville American Legion, Honor Guard, Post #140.

Interment: Mount Washington Cemetery, Jefferson Township.