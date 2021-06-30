Harold E. “Ed” Ramsey, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harold E. “Ed” Ramsey, 62, of New Castle, passed away Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Beaver Valley Medical Center, Hospice Unit.

Mr. Ramsey was born May 23, 1959, in New Castle, a son of the late Frank and Alice (Slack) Ramsey.

He was a 1977 graduate of Shenango High School, Shenango Township and served in the U.S. Air Force.

Ed was employed in the warehouse of the former Universal Rundal, New Castle, until becoming disabled.

He is survived by his wife, the former Kimberly Hasslinger; two sisters, Kathy Jennings, of Washington and Hazel Jurina, of New Castle; his beloved dog, Holly and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by two brothers, Richard and Thomas Ramsey.

In keeping with Ed’s wishes there are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

