SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Harold “Butch” Schaller, 86, formerly of Sharon, died peacefully surrounded by family on Sunday, October 22, 2023, in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

Mr. Schaller was born on March 20, 1937, in Sharon, a son of the late Edgar “Nick” and Cora (Royal) Schaller.

A lifelong resident of Clark, he attended the Clark one-room schoolhouse and was a 1955 graduate of Hickory High School, Hermitage, where he was a standout on the varsity football team.

Following graduation, Butch served in the Army Reserves, Farrell.

Butch married his high school sweetheart, Janyce (Ellis) Schaller, on March 6, 1959. The two enjoyed 64 wonderful years together and raised four loving children. She survives at their home in Clark.

A well-known member of the Clark community, Butch was a member of Clark Trinity Church and a good neighbor to all on Charles Street, always there to help when needed.

Butch was a passionate Cleveland Brown fan, an avid fisherman and a very lucky card player. He loved his local favorites, especially “Margie dogs,” Corral coffee stirs and breakfast at Bob Evans.

After retiring from Sharon Tube in 1999, Butch could always be seen spending time with good friends and former coworkers, walking down Charles Street with his dog, Ruffy and fishing at his favorite spot at the Shenango Dam.

His greatest achievements in life were as a husband, father, grandfather and friend. Whether it was fishing, card games or sitting around bonfires, Butch always loved spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed supporting his talented grandchildren and watching them play sports.

In addition to his wife, Butch is survived by a son, Brian Schaller (Colleen) of Hermitage; two daughters, Beth Lynne of Greenville, Pennsylvania and Lori Schaller of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and a sister, Sally Mosher of Kentucky. Butch’s lasting legacy is best reflected in his grandchildren, whom he adored, Jonquil, Brock, Mia, Maxwell and Reese.

In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by his son, Mark Schaller and a brother, Robert Schaller.

He was deeply cherished by his family and will be remembered by his friends as the best of men.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Clark Trinity United Methodist Church, 96 Charles Street, Clark, PA 16113.

Calling hours will be 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Thursday, October 26, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 5:00 p.m. in the funeral home, with Rev. Bill Locke, officiating.

Interment will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Clark.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 24 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.