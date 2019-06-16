Gwendolyn Lee Turzak Obituary

SHARPSVILLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Gwendolyn Lee Turzak, 80, of Sharpsville, passed away at 4:20 a.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, in UPMC Hamot, Erie, surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Turzak was born December 4, 1938, in Greenville, a daughter of the late, Clair and Mildred “Oneita” (Bortz) McCormick.

She was a 1956 graduate of the former Penn High School, Greenville.

Gwendolyn was employed for nine years at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation and retired with 20 years of service in the accounts payable department of the former Packard Electric Corporation, Warren, Ohio.

Gwendolyn was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon.

She was a genuinely kind, caring person who always thought of others and helped anyone in need. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend. She loved spending time with her family and friends; especially her grandchildren. During summers she ran her exciting “Grammy Camp” where she watched her grandchildren and many of their friends.

She enjoyed going to car shows with her husband, visiting her daughters, day trips with her friends, reading, watching game shows and sports. Throughout her years, she was a member of card clubs, bowling leagues and the Sharpsville Racquet Club. She was a fan of the Clevelend Cavaliers, LeBron James and Dale Earnhardt.

She is survived by her husband, Louis “Neal” Turzak, whom she married August 12, 1961; two daughters, Cami Adiletto of Warminster, Pennsylvania and Dr. Cara Wylie and her husband, Dr. James, of Denver, Colorado; two grandchildren, Eric and Mallorie Adiletto; a great-granddaughter, Adalynn; a sister, Ruthann Jarrett and brother-in-law, Wayne, of Hermitage; a sister-in-law, Jolene Meacham of Lawndale, North Carolina and nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Gwendolyn was preceded in death by an infant brother, William McCormick.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Cleveland Clinic Philantrophy Institute for Women’s Health in memory of Gwendolyn Turzak, P.O. Box 931517, Cleveland, OH 44193-1655.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service Tuesday, June 18 in St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 12:00 Noon on Tuesday, June 18 in the church with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Entombment will be held at St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.

Funeral arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

