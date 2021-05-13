Gwendolyn J. Allen, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gwendolyn J. Allen, 84 of New Castle, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021.

Gwen was born February 5, 1937 in New Castle. She was a daughter of Torrance and Georgianna Rankin.

She is affectionately known as Granny Gwen, Grandma Gwen and Gwenny Lizzie.

Gwen loved spending time with her family and friends, especially with her grandchildren.

She loved hummingbirds, screaming at the TV while watching her Pittsburgh Steelers and the Pittsburgh Pirates and watching her beloved westerns. She looked forward to her lunch dates with her sisters-in-law, Clarabelle and Barbara.

Gwen is survived by her three children, Charmagne Heney (Alton), Bobby and Deborah; her beloved brother, Torrance Rankin and best friend, Juanita (NeNe) Malone, who she would enjoy talking with on the phone all night about everything, especially eating cherries.

She is preceded in death by two children, Marsha Martinez and Kevin Allen and her parents, Torrance and Georgianna.

Calling hour will be 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Monday, May 17, in St. Luke A.M.E Zion Church, 603 Harbor Street, New Castle, PA 16101. Funeral service will be immediately follow at 12:00 p.m.

Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, New Castle.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

