NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gretchen Grant, 67, of Follansbee, West Virginia, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, in Brightwood Center, Follansbee, West Virginia.

Ms. Grant was born August 7, 1955, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of William J. and Barbara Lee (Keep) Wachter.

She graduated from Baldwin High School. Following high school, she received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Cincinnati School of Music and attended Slippery Rock University where she took classes in music therapy.

Gretchen had a lifelong passion for music and sharing it with others. She loved tutoring and providing private music lessons, playing the piano and writing her own music and poems.

Gretchen is survived by a daughter, Luceska Pack of Canton, North Carolina; a son, Kyle Pack of McKeesport, Pennsylvania; three sisters, Frederica “Ricki” Hood (Wade) of New Castle, Pennsylvania, Heidi Wachter (Tom Chew) of Oakland, California and Anneliese Moeller (Regis) of Harmony, Pennsylvania and a brother, William J. Wachter, Jr. (Helen) of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Per Gretchen’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

