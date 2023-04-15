NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Grace L. Johnson Basham, 86, of New Castle, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023, in UPMC Jameson Care Center.

Mrs. Basham was born October 11, 1937, in New Castle, a daughter of the late Ned and Frances Emma (Boyd) Johnson.

A lifelong area resident, she graduated from New Castle High School and New Castle School of Business.

In 2007, Grace retired from the Youth Development Center (YDC) where she had worked as a supervisor.

Mrs. Basham attended the Second Baptist Church and the First Presbyterian Church of New Castle.

She enjoyed completing crossword puzzles, reading, cooking and spending time with her family and friends.

Grace is survived by six children, Lisa Broom (Curtis) of Raleigh, North Carolina, Grace G. Basham of New Castle, Greg L. Basham (Linda) of New Castle, Camilla Crawford of New Castle, Kevin Basham of Detroit, Michigan and Stephanie Bell (DuWayne) of New Castle; 15 grandchildren, Alicia Broom, Devin Broom, Rachel Crawford, Martha Crawford, Mesha Johnson, Jessica Phillips, Jennifer Basham, Simmone Bell, Sierra Bell, Clint Basham, Greg Basham, Gregory Basham, Laurin Basham, Susan Basham and Elizabeth Basham; several great-grandchildren and three brothers and two sisters, Frank Johnson (Rochelle) of New Castle, Marvin Johnson of New Castle, Frances Hunter of Pulaski, Charlotte Razo of New Castle and Harold “Tubby” Johnson (Vista) of New Castle.

In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by her former husband, Ferdinand Basham, Jr.; a son, Dana Basham; two brothers, Melvin Terry and John Johnson and a sister, Sara Rucker.

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Friday, April 21, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W Falls Street, New Castle. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, in the funeral home, with Rev. Patricia Austin of Preach Jesus Ministries of New Castle, officiating.

Interment, Oak Park Cemetery, Neshannock Township.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A television tribute will air Sunday, April 16, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.