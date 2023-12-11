HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Grace Helen Nichols, 93, of Hermitage, heard the words “Well done my good and faithful servant” as she entered heaven and into the arms of her beloved John, on Friday, December 8, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Grace was born on May 5, 1930, in Snydersburg, Pennsylvania, the youngest child of the late John and Emma (Schwabenbauer) Mottmiller.

She was a graduate of St. Joseph’s High School, Lucinda, Pennsylvania.

She began her career as the secretary of the Forrest and Water Department of Pennsylvania, Clarion, Pennsylvania. Following her move to Sharon, she was employed as a secretary at Sharon General Hospital.

Grace was a founding member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, where she served as the past president of the Ave Maria Society, and was a member of the choir, quilting club and funeral ministry.

A devoted homemaker, she was a loving mother and grandmother, who was extremely proud of her German heritage. She enjoyed attending their activities and sporting events. While raising her children, she remained active in their education at Notre Dame Parochial Grade School and Kennedy Catholic High School.

Grace was extremely patriotic. The only thing deeper than her love for her country was her family. She looked forward to cooking and making delicious baked goods for her family gatherings.

Later in life, she enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading and watching the news.

The love of her life and husband of 65 years, John H. Nichols, whom she married on June 23, 1951, in St. Joseph’s Church, Lucinda, Pennsylvania, passed away on August 5, 2016. They loved traveling together, sharing numerous trips to Las Vegas, Nevada, a cross-country trip to California and celebrated 50 years of marriage in Italy.

She is survived by four children, John Mark Nichols, Sharon, Mary Kay Pitts and her husband James, Hermitage, Lisa A. Klaric and her husband Michael II, Hermitage, and Matthew P. Nichols and his wife Sandra, Cortland, Ohio; ten grandchildren, Mark Nichols, Adam and Bridget Pitts, Jonica (Klaric) Vournous and her husband, Pete, Michael Klaric III and his wife, Shelby, Emily Klaric and her fiancé, Ricky Costello, Roman Klaric Esq., Sabrina (Nichols) Lukac and her husband, Steven, Jac Nichols, 2LT and Shelby Nichols; five great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

In addition to her parents and husband, Grace was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Brenda Nichols; three sisters, Christine Feehan, Elizabeth Adams and Jean Schmader; and two brothers, Robert and Jack Mottmiller.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Whole Life Services, 1565 East State Street, Hermitage, PA 16148; or the Church of Notre Dame, 2323 Highland Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, December 13, 2023 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 13, 2023 in the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage, with Rev. Richard Allen, pastor, as celebrant.

Entombment will be at St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.