Grace Alice “Sis” Grande, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Grace Alice “Sis” Grande, 94, of Hermitage, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in St. John XXIII Home.

Mrs. Grande was born May 6, 1927, in Turtle Creek, Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Joseph and Grace (McVicker) Zikmund.

She was a 1945 graduate of Farrell High School. While in High School, Grace excelled in spelling bees and on debate teams.

Her late husband, Donald Grande whom she married on September 3, 1949, was her high school sweetheart and the love of her life. Donald passed away October 3, 2001.

During WWII, Grace was employed at the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corporation, Sharon, Pennsylvania in the General Accounting Department.

A homemaker, Grace was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell and attended Grace Chapel Community Church, Hermitage.

She was known by everyone as “Sis” and she was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and grandchildren and embraced every moment she spent with them. She enjoyed listening to her Italian music on WERG 90.5, Erie, Pennsylvania radio station every Sunday and appreciated all the dedications made to her and her late husband, Don from all the staff – Dr. Rick, Joe, Nate and Jeannie! Being an avid sports fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams, Grace was a fervent Pittsburgh Steelers fan, knowing all the players’ names and their records. Among some of her favorite players were Heinz Ward, Big Ben, and Troy Polamalu. Surprisingly, she also enjoyed watching Bull Riding every Sunday knowing much about all of the riders as well as the bulls.

She was an advocate of all animals, owning dogs, birds, turtles, fish and bunnies.

She is survived by four daughters, Mrs. Karen (Mike) Liska, of Mercer, Pennsylvania; Mrs. Donna (Scott) Goroski, of Charlotte, North Carolina; Mrs. Kim (David) Phillips, of Palm City, Florida and Mrs. Jacklyn (Jason) Morris, of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; a son, Mr. Rick (Stephanie) Grande, of Waynesboro, Virginia; eight grandchildren, Sara (Kyle) Rupp, Ryan (Chrissy) Phillips, Jodi (David) Boylen, Kary Liska, Chelsea (Austin) Rice, Justin Morris, Alyssa and Brianna Grande and three great- grandchildren, Kendall Liska, Jaxson Rupp and Theodore Phillips.

Also surviving are a brother, Donald (Susan) Zikmund, of Oaktie, South Carolina and a sister-in-law, Nancy Zikmund, Campbell, Ohio.

In addition to her parents and husband, Grace was preceded in death by brothers, Frank and Robert Zikmund.

The family would like to give special thanks to the staff at Saint John XXIII Home and Sharon Regional Health System Hospice who took excellent care of Grace.

In keeping with the wishes of Grace “Sis” Grande, there will be no funeral services.

Interment: St. Elizabeth Cemetery, Hermitage.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Humane Society of Mercer County, PO Box, Hermitage, PA 16148; or to Sharon Regional Health System Hospice, 100 North Keel Ridge Rd., Suite 102-A, Hermitage, PA 16148 in memory of Grace Grande.

Grace’s favorite quote was “we never say goodbye, but we always say until we meet again.”

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

