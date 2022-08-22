SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Grace A. Fulford, 85, of Sharon, passed away Sunday morning, August 21, 2022, in St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage.

Ms. Fulford was born September 8, 1936, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Anthony and Jenny (Berrotta) Rotunno.

She was a 1956 graduate of Harbor Creek (PA) High School.

Grace had a 21-year career in the housekeeping department of St. John XXIII Home.

In her spare time, she enjoyed going to thrift stores, especially the Salvation Army, Sharon. She also liked watching television, in particular the Smurfs in the 1980’s.

She is survived by a daughter, Mary Beth Fulford, of Sharon; and a son, Thomas Fulford.

In addition to her parents, Grace was preceded in death by a sister, Marie Aldrich; and a brother, Albert Rotunno.

In keeping with Grace’s wishes, there are no services.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.