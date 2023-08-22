HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Goldie E. Seibert, 86, of Hermitage passed away Thursday evening, August 17, 2023, in Hermitage Nursing and Rehabilitation.

Mrs. Seibert was born September 18, 1936, in Sandy Lake, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Sedrick M. Heim and Lavina Belle (McClearn) Heim Kaelin.

A graduate of Lakeview High School, she also attended Sharon General Nursing School and Shenango Valley Business School.

Primarily a homemaker, Goldie dedicated her life to caring for her family and their home.

Goldie was of the Southern Baptist faith.

Always the creative type, she enjoyed crafting, crocheting and coloring. Goldie also looked forward to traveling and spending time on her computer.

She is survived by two daughters, Doris Logan (Tom) and Susan Wheeler (John Powell), all of Hubbard, Ohio; a son, Richard Dilley (Cathy) of Greenville, Pennsylvania; a sister, Martha Thompson of Nevada; a brother, Louis Kaelin of Tennessee; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Goldie was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Seibert; her former spouse, Melvin Dilley and two brothers, Frederick and Jack Heim.

In keeping with her wishes, there will be no funeral service.

Interment will be in New Lebanon Cemetery, Millcreek Township.

Arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, August 23 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.