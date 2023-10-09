HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gladys L. (Tomer) Murphy, 94, a longtime resident of Hermitage, passed away Thursday evening, October 5, 2023, in St. Paul’s Home, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Mrs. Murphy was born October 28, 1928, in Pulaski, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late George W. and Alice (Jackson) Turner.

She graduated from West Middlesex High School in 1946.

For more than 30 years, Gladys was employed by Dunkin’ Donuts in Hermitage. She previously had worked for AVI and Packard Electric Company, both in Warren, Ohio and prior to her marriage worked for the former Sharon Transformer Div. of Westinghouse Electric Co.

Gladys was a member of New Virginia United Methodist Church and was also a member of Lion’s Club, both in Hermitage.

She enjoyed reading, solving crossword puzzles, cooking, theatre and traveling.

Her husband of 52 years, Albert M. Murphy, whom she married October 11, 1947, preceded her in death January 29, 1999.

Comforted by memories are her two daughters, Elaine M. Tuttle (John), York, Pennsylvania and Carol A. Murphy (Matt Hunyadi) of Hermitage; two sons, Glen A. Murphy (Faith) of Transfer, Pennsylvania and Michael J. Murphy (Lynda Porter) of Chicago, Illinois; a sister, Shirley J. Tomer of Reynolds, Pennsylvania; two grandchildren, Justine Murphy Smith (Michael) and Glen Murphy, Jr. and two great-grandsons, Ryley Murphy and Fionn Smith.

In addition to her parents and husband, Gladys was preceded in death by four brothers, Dean, Robert, Donald and Jack and two sisters, Catherine and Helen.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made to New Virginia United Methodist Church, 1100 S. Keel Ridge Road, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 9 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 10, in the funeral home, with Rev. Andrew Bell, officiating.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

