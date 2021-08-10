Gina (Pelini) Joseph Getsing, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gina (Pelini) Joseph Getsing, 59, of Farrell, passed away Saturday, August 7, 2021, in UPMC Horizon, Shenango Valley Campus.

Gina was born August 27, 1961, in Lackawanna, New York, a daughter of the late William and Charlotte “Chuckie” Pelini.

She was a 1979 graduate of Farrell High School.

She was employed as a clinical nurse at Sharon Regional Medical Center and Liberty Healthcare, Youngstown, Ohio.

Gina was a diehard Pittsburgh Steeler and New York Yankee fan. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and grandchildren.

She is survived by two daughters, Audrey Brandt, of Farrell, and Donna Ali and her husband Abdul, of Melvindale, MI; a don, David Brandt and his wife Krista, of Hermitage; a brother, Bill Pelini, of Pittsburgh; 13 grandchildren, whom she loved dearly and was thankful to be their “Nana,” Austin, Travis, Selena, Mariah, Layla, Lyann, Mohammed, Lujain, Abdullah, Alaina, Gianna, Tyler and Charli Dee.

In addition to her parents, Gina was preceded in death by her husband, Brian Getsie.

Memorial contribution may be directed to the family.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 13, 2021 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

There is no funeral service.