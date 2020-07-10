Gina Paula Warren, Hermitage, PA

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gina Paula Warren, 53, of Hermitage, passed away following a brief illness, on Wednesday July 8, 2020, in Allegheny General Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Ms. Warren was born January 29, 1967, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Ferdinando “Fred” and Rosina (Russo) Lombardi.

She was a 1985 graduate of Kennedy Christian High School and earned her medical assistant license from the former Shenango Valley School of Business.

She was employed nearly ten years as a medical assistant at Dr. Copeland’s office in Hermitage. While in high school and throughout working as a medical assistant she was also employed by Daffin’s Candies, Sharon. Once her children began school, she started working full time in the office of Daffin’s.

Gina was a member of the former Sacred Heart Church, Sharon.

A loving and caring mother, Gina made it a priority to attend all of her children’s events and concerts. For many years she was very involved in Hermitage School District’s PTO. Many will remember Gina for her cooking abilities. She was an amazing baker and rarely needed a recipe to make a dish. She was also very creative and a genuinely happy person. She was a wonderful sister and cherished her time with family.

She leaves behind a daughter, Erin Warren and two sons, Eric and Evan Warren, all at home; two sisters, Maria Dowling and her husband, Kevin, of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania and Palma Russ and her husband, Brian, of Hubbard, Ohio; a brother, Joseph A. Lombardi and his wife, Janice, of Sharon and many cousins, nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, July 13, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, in the funeral home, with Fr. V. David Foradori, pastor of St. Michael’s Church, Greenville.

Interment will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Sunday, July 12, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.