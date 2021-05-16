Gertrude A. Blight, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gertrude A. Blight, 90, of New Castle, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021, in her home.

Mrs. Blight was born December 28, 1930 in New Castle, a daughter of the late Phillip and Anna (Kiernan) Murray. A lifelong area resident, she was a 1948 graduate of New Castle High School.

Gertrude married the love of her life, Conrad Blight on December 29, 1951. They were married for 59 years, until Conrad preceded her in death on March 8, 2011.

Prior to marriage, Gertrude was employed at Johnson Bronze and Pennsylvania Engineering. Later, she worked at the Lawrence County Courthouse, retiring as the personnel director.

Gertrude was a member of the Holy Spirit Parish-St. Mary’s Church and previously a member of the Holy Spirit Parish-St. Joseph the Worker, both in New Castle. While at St. Joseph she was active in the Mary Martha Guild and assisted with many of its bizarre.

Gertrude loved to entertain and be with her family and friends. She was a member of a card club for many years, where the ladies all took turns hosting the gatherings. Above all, she always looked forward to her family gathering at her house, in her mind, the more chaotic the better.

She is survived by three daughters, Kathleen (Terry) Bush, Cynthia Fontana and Marcia (Richard) Haybarger, all of New Castle; seven grandchildren, Diana (Timothy) Brown, Erin (Dale) Cartwright, Jennifer (Richard) Panella, Maureen (Jason) Scott, Allison (Jason) Sneed, Nick (Steven) Masters and Angela (Marco) Bulisco; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and many loving nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Gertrude was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Joseph Sneed; five sisters, Elizabeth Ferry, Eleanor Murray, Catherine Arblaster, Anna Mae Withrow and Helen Gay and four brothers, Edward “Bud,” Phillip, Charles and James Murray.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either the American Heart Association at www.Heart.org or the American Cancer Society at www.Cancer.org

Calling hours will be 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 in the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home, 111 West Falls Street, New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Mass of Christian burial will be 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, in Holy Spirit Parish, St. Mary’s Church, 124 N Beaver Street, New Castle, Pennsylvania.

Interment will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Union Township.

