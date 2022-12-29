HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gerry Ellen Jones, 72, of Hermitage, passed away Monday evening, December 26, 2022, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Mrs. Jones was born January 1, 1950, in Sharon, a daughter of the late Joseph Edgar Jones and Ellen Marie (Sunderland) Jones.

She was a 1969 graduate of Hickory High School and earned her licensed practical nursing (LPN) certification at Sharon Regional Hospital.

She was employed as an LPN at St. John XXIII Home, Hermitage and UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell. Later, Gerry worked for several years in the office of Dr. Marcelli, Hermitage. Ultimately, she ended her career in Dr. Wassil’s office in Sharon.

Gerry was a member of St. Joseph’s Church, Sharon, where was actively involved in the church’s food pantry and served as its bookkeeper.

She took pride in giving back to her community and volunteered in many organizations. In her children’s younger years, she was involved in their school’s booster clubs and was a leader for brownies and girl scouts. Additionally, Gerry assisted in countless spaghetti and cavatelli dinners at the former MSGR. Geno Monti School, Farrell.

One of Gerry’s favorite activities was playing cards with her friends. A dedicated homemaker, she loved crocheting and was always willing to tackle a home improvement project. At her condominium, she served as the treasurer of the Maple Grove Homeowners Association.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis Jones, whom she married on January 5, 1971, in St. Patrick’s Cathedral, New York City; a son, Brian Jones and his wife, Juvy Delloro-Jones, of Toronto, Canada; two daughters, Joellen Douglas and her husband, Bryan, Vero Beach, Florida and Christine Comstock and her husband, William “Chance,” of Fayetteville, North Carolina; eight grandchildren, Joshua and Shannon Jones, Alexander (Danielle) Haben, Joseph and Hannah Douglas, Andria Eggert (Marc Holm), William “Chance” Comstock II and Lauren “Audrey” Comstock; one great-granddaughter on the way and a sister, Dana.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to either St. Joseph’s Food Pantry, C/O St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, PA 16146; or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, at www.pancan.org.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 30 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 31 in St. Joseph’s Church, 79 Case Avenue, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Interment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Friday, December 30 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.