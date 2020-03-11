Gerrie Derr, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gerrie Derr of Sharpsville passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in her residence. She was 91.

Mrs. Derr was born November 3, 1928, in Sharon, a daughter of the late John and Mayme (Cimenero) DeCapua.

She attended St. Joseph Parochial Grade School, Sharon and was a 1947 alumna of Sharon High School.

Her husband of 61 years, Gene Derr, whom she married June 23, 1949, passed away June 18, 2010.

A homemaker, Gerrie was a lifelong member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon and a former coordinator of its prayer line. She was a volunteer in the surgical waiting room at UPMC Horizon Hospital, Farrell, for 22 years.

Gerrie and her husband enjoyed spending the winter months with family and friends in New Smyrna Beach, Florida, for 25 years.

She is survived by three daughters, Julie Smith (Wayne Smargiasso) of Sharon, Joni Murray (Michael) of Sharpsville and Jill Fox (David) of Hermitage; two sons, John Derr (Susan) of Lancaster, Pennsylvania and Jerry Derr of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; nine grandchildren, Megan Glus (Jim), Molly Kapusta (Jason), Jena Smith (Josh Clendenen), Robbie Smith (Donna), Hannah Fox, Thomas Derr, Olivia Derr, Eli Derr and Jonathan Greaser; five great-grandchildren, Grady Kapusta, Grace Kapusta, Garrett Smith, Ellis Smith and Griffin Glus; a sister, Pat Carnes of Hermitage and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Gerrie was preceded in death by three sisters, Gloria Rivetti, Norma Reardon and Mary Lou Ceremuga and a brother, Sonny DeCapua.

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Buhl Park, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, PA 16148; UPMC Horizon Volunteer Services, 2200 Memorial Drive, Farrell, PA 16121 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Calling hours will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2020, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2013, in St. Joseph Church, Sharon, with Rev. Thomas J. Whitman, pastor, as celebrant.

Entombment will be in St. Rose Cemetery Mausoleum, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 12, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.