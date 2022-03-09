SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gerard T. “Jerry” Benson, 73, of Sharon passed away Tuesday afternoon, March 8, 2022, in UPMC Jameson Hospital, New Castle.

Mr. Benson was born September 17, 1948, in Pittsburgh, P ennsylvania, a son of the late Edward E. and Edna Mae (Hayes) Benson.

A 1966 graduate of St.Justin’s Catholic High School, he also earned an associate degree through Penn Technical Institute, both in Pittsburgh, P ennsylvania.

Jerry retired from IBM in 2008, where he had worked as a customer engineer for more than 30 years. He was previously employed by General Electric (GE) as a radar installation technician and completed contract work for the Department of Defense in Shemya, Alaska.

Jerry was a member of St. Joseph Church, Sharon.

He was also a social member of Sharon American Legion, Post 299.

Jerry enjoyed traveling the country with his wife, Mary, in their motorhome. Earlier in life, they loved traveling with their children and later in life, looked forward to traveling to see their children.

He was very proud of the log home that he built in Peters Township, P ennsylvania, where he and his wife were able to raise their three children and create wonderful memories.

A kind and loving man with a gentle demeanor, Jerry will also be remembered for his boisterous laugh, deep love of his family, and his willingness to give a “bear hug” when you needed it most.

His wife, Mary (McCullough) Benson, whom he married October 11, 1975, survives at home in Sharon.

Also surviving are his daughter, Erin Benson, Pittsburgh and his son, Brendan Benson and a grandson, Brody Benson, both of Boise, Idaho; three sisters, Kelly Sack (Terry), Pittsburgh, P ennsylvania; Barbara Yody (Dan), Philadelphia, P ennsylvania and Kimberly Benson, Germantown, Maryland; two brothers, Kenneth Benson (Patty), Pittsburgh, P ennsylvania and Paul Benson (Vicki), Moon Township, P ennsylvania and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by his son, Ryan Edward Benson.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by the J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McGonigleFuneralHomeandCrematory.com.

A celebration of life service will be held by the family at a later date.