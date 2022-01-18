FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Gerard Alan Scarmack, 61, of Farrell, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 15, 2022, in Sharon Regional Medical Center, surrounded by family.

Gerald was born June 20, 1960, in Farrell, a son of Eugene N. and Helen M. “Tootsie” (O’Korn) Scarmack.

He was a 1978 graduate of Farrell High School where he was a member of the golf team.

He was an outstanding baseball player with the Farrell Little League and played through the Farrell Senior Division. He loved to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins. He also enjoyed attending concerts and playing bingo.

Gerard retired from Sharon Tube/Wheatland Tube in 2018 after 30 years of service.

Surviving are his children, Gerard Eugene Scarmack of Sharon, Sean Scarmack of Sharpsville and Cassandra Scarmack and her fiancé, Tom Berkinyi and their daughter, Isabella, Gerard’s only grandchild, all of Sharpsville; his mother, Helen “Tootsie” Scarmack of Farrell; four siblings, Gina (Bob) Fromm of Transfer, Geri (David) Warchol of Hermitage, Greg Scarmack of Sharon and Gayle (David) Orrico of New Castle and several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins. His former wives, Tina (Rick) Swope of Sharon and Tina (Jon) O’Toole of Sharpsville, also survive.

Gerard was preceded in death by his father; an infant brother, Gary Scarmac; a sister-in-law, Estelle Scarmack; maternal grandparents, Jerry and Mary O’Korn and paternal grandparents, Andrew and Angeline Scarmack.

A private family service will be held in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon, with family friend, Deacon Joseph Messina, officiating.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Sharon Regional Health System who took exceptional care of Gerard. He is at peace now.

