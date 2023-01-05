SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Geraldine V. Sanoski, 91, of Blackwood, New Jersey, formerly a longtime resident of Sharpsville, passed away peacefully with her daughter, Cindy, at her side on Friday evening, December 30, 2022, in The Samaritan Center at Voorhees in New Jersey.

Mrs. Sanoski was born January 23, 1931, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Adam and Adelaide (Wenslovas) Marculaitis.

Raised in Pittsburgh, she graduated from St. Francis Academy and attended Robert Morris University, Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

In addition to being a dedicated homemaker, Gerry worked as an audit clerk at JC Penney in Hermitage for 25 years.

Gerry was a member of Our Lady of Hope Parish, Blackwood, New Jersey and was a former member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

She enjoyed traveling with her daughter, Cindy, especially on their annual summer trips throughout the work and accompanying her on many work-related trips. She also loved having her “fur-grandbaby,” Mary (Shih-Tzu) by her side for the past 15 years.

Her husband, the love of her life, Norbert H. Sanoski, whom she married on September 25, 1952, preceded her in death on June 1, 1996.

Gerry is survived by two daughters, Sandra Redmond of Hermitage and Cynthia Sanoski, with whom she made her home in Blackwood, New Jersey; five grandchildren, Michelle Redmond, Chelsey Kepple, Michael Redmond, Cheryl Sanoski and Ken Sanoski and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Gerry was preceded in death by a son, Kenneth Sanoski; a daughter, Debra Mullen; two grandchildren, Shauna Vernille and Ryan Redmond; a sister, Bunny Morgret and a brother, Lawrence Marculaitis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Wills Eye Hospital; online at www.willseye.org/giving/fund-for-vision/.

Calling hours will be from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon Monday, January 9 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State Street, Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12:30 p.m. Monday, in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Road, Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, presiding.

Interment will be in St. Rose Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 6 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.